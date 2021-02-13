California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Citizens Financial Group worth $38,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

