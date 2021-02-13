California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Entegris worth $31,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 20.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.28 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

