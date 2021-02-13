California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of NetApp worth $37,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NTAP stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

