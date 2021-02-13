California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 49,259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Seagate Technology worth $33,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.39.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

