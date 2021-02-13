California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 20,060 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 47,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.