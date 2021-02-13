California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,164 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Wayfair worth $38,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,892,997. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

W opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.95 and a 200 day moving average of $277.21. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

