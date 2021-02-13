California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 1,265,806 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,265,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668 over the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

