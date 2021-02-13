California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $34,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $387.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

