California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Cognex worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 111.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $93.99 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

