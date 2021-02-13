Callisto Network Price Up 85.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 85.4% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $8.57 million and $247,426.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.90 or 0.03854110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034409 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

