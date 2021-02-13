Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,442 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

