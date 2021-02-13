Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

