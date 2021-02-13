Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,822 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

