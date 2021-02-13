Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 58,575 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.39% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.