Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,749,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $162.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

