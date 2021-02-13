Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 35,452 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,452 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 86,781 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 252,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 349.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 669,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.