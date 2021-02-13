Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 38,766 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOK. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000.

NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $39.22 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

