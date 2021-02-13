Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,668 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.