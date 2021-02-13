Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

