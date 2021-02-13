Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 148.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $319.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average of $277.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

