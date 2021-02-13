Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

