Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

AOR stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

