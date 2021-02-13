Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.13.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,385,607. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $441.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

