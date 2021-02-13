Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 302,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

