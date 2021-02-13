Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 133,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

