Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.