Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.19 Million Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

