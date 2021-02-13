Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

