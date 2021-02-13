Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,140 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 947,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

