Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.73 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 417,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

