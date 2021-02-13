Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.16 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 885,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 658,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

