Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $417.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.29. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $417.71.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

