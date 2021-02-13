Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,498,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.00 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

