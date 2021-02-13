Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.