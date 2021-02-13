Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,054 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.88. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.