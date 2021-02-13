Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period.

Shares of IBND opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

