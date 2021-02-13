Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.