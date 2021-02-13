Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

