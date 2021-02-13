Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.