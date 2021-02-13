Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,718 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $139.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

