Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,294 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

