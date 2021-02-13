Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,919 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $128.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $129.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

