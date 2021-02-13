Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $180.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

