Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,880 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.78% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 74,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

