Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 840 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period.

JKE stock opened at $311.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.20. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $311.75.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

