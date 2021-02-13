Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

