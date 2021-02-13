Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

