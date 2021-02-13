Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.