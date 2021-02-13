Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.99 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

