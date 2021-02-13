Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Campbell Soup worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

